UrduPoint.com

Proposals On NATO Non-Enlargement Contradict Sovereign Rights Of Countries - Berlin Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Proposals on NATO Non-Enlargement Contradict Sovereign Rights of Countries - Berlin Source

Germany believes that Russia's several proposals on non-enlargement of NATO contradict the rights of countries to decide how to develop and they can't be discussed, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Germany believes that Russia's several proposals on non-enlargement of NATO contradict the rights of countries to decide how to develop and they can't be discussed, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday.

"A number of demands made by the representatives of Russia in recent days directly contradict the right to self-determination of each state, which decides which way it wants to pursue in its security policy. A lot of things there cannot be discussed," the source told reporters, adding that Berlin is ready to discuss security guarantees with Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Germany Berlin

Recent Stories

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Dig ..

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Digital Economy

6 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

21 minutes ago
 Berlin metro lures commuters with edible hemp tick ..

Berlin metro lures commuters with edible hemp tickets

49 seconds ago
 Russia Fulfills Contracts for Gas Supplies to Euro ..

Russia Fulfills Contracts for Gas Supplies to Europe - German Chancellor's Offic ..

51 seconds ago
 Peshawar-Karachi Motorway on a par with world's le ..

Peshawar-Karachi Motorway on a par with world's leading motorways: Xiao Hua

54 seconds ago
 Three-day Pakistan Learning Festival inaugurated

Three-day Pakistan Learning Festival inaugurated

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.