Proposals on NATO Non-Enlargement Contradict Sovereign Rights of Countries - Berlin Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Germany believes that Russia's several proposals on non-enlargement of NATO contradict the rights of countries to decide how to develop and they can't be discussed, a high-ranking source in the chancellor's office said on Tuesday.

"A number of demands made by the representatives of Russia in recent days directly contradict the right to self-determination of each state, which decides which way it wants to pursue in its security policy. A lot of things there cannot be discussed," the source told reporters, adding that Berlin is ready to discuss security guarantees with Russia.