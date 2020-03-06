UrduPoint.com
Proposed Amendments To Russian Constitution To Be Valid For At Least 30 Years - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the proposed constitutional amendments are introduced for at least 30 years

IVANOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the proposed constitutional amendments are introduced for at least 30 years.

"We are proposing amendments to the constitution, not for 5-10 years, but for at least 30 years, I think, for 50," Putin said at a meeting with female public figures in the city of Ivanovo on the eve of March 8 celebrations.

