UrduPoint.com

Proposing Sanctions Against N. Korea Amid COVID-19 Outbreak 'Irresponsible'- Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Proposing Sanctions Against N. Korea Amid COVID-19 Outbreak 'Irresponsible'- Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Russia considers it very irresponsible to propose new sanctions against North Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"The epidemiological situation today is very complex. We consider that it is extremely irresponsible to propose new sanctions as North Koreans are facing a challenge that, quite the opposite, should allow us to consider the possibility of providing assistance to the country to overcome the pandemic," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China vetoed the US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council seeking to impose additional restrictive measures on North Korea.

The United States undertook the initiative after North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.

On Wednesday, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea has said there were more than 115,000 new cases of unidentified fever over the past 24 hours believed to be a result of COVID-19, but  no new deaths, with the overall number of cases now exceeding 3 million.

North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first coronavirus cases in late April with the country's leader Kim Jong Un has ordered all cities and counties to be paced on lockdown.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong April All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

2 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.