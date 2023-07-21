Open Menu

Prosecution Asks Court To Sentence Group-IB Founder To 18 Years For Treason - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The prosecution asked the Moscow City Court to sentence the founder of a global cybersecurity company Group-IB Ilya Sachkov to 18 years in prison for high treason, Sachkov's lawyer Sergei Afanasyev told Sputnik on Friday.

"During the deliberation, the prosecution asked to sentence Sachkov to 18 years in a penal colony. We insist on an acquittal," the lawyer said.

The verdict is scheduled to be announced on July 26, the lawyer said.

