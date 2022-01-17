Prosecution Asks Kiev Court to Detain Poroshenko, Set $35.7 Mln Bail

UrduPoint.com

The prosecution asked the Pechersky District Court of Kiev to detain former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko who is accused of treason and set bail at $35.7 million during the session on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The prosecution asked the Pechersky District Court of Kiev to detain former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko who is accused of treason and set bail at $35.7 million during the session on Monday.

"I ask you to apply a measure of restraint to Petro Poroshenko in the form of detention for two months.... And determine the bail ... in the amount of 1 billion hryvnia (35.7 million Dollars)," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor also requested the court to oblige Poroshenko to hand over his passports and wear an electronic bracelet if he is released on bail.

