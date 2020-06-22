UrduPoint.com
Prosecution Asks Moscow Court to Sentence Director Serebrennikov to 6 Years in Prison

The prosecution asked a Moscow court on Monday to sentence theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzling funds during the implementation of the Platforma theater project, to six years in prison and also to fine him 800,000 rubles ($11,524), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

The prosecution asked a Moscow court on Monday to sentence theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzling funds during the implementation of the Platforma theater project, to six years in prison and also to fine him 800,000 rubles ($11,524), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"I ask you to sentence Serebrennikov to six years in a general regime penal colony and fine him 800,000 rubles," Prosecutor Mikhail Rezhnichenko said.

The prosecutor asked between four and six years of imprisonment for other defendants in the case.

