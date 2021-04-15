UrduPoint.com
Prosecution, Defense In Floyd Trial Rest, Jury Told To 'Plan For Long' Closing Arguments

The prosecution and defense have both rested in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin and the jury will return to deliberate Monday on closing arguments involving the former police officer accused of killing Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck

"The evidence is now complete," Judge Peter Cahill told the jury, who will return Monday for closing arguments and deliberations on the matter.

Suggesting that there might still be long days ahead in the trial despite final submissions beginning next week, Cahill told the jury members, who will be sequestered from Monday, to "plan for long and hope for short."

Floyd, an auto customizer and basketball player who has also served eight jail terms for minor offenses, died after being pinned down by Chauvin on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 at a store in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin decided not to testify after a forensic pathologist appearing for the defense said it was his belief that Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance owing to heart disease. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has also argued that the 19-year Minneapolis police veteran acted as he was trained and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.

Prosecutors countered that Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down. They say Floyd died because Chauvin's knee was pressed against his neck or neck area for some nine minutes as he lay on the pavement on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind him and his face jammed against the ground.

