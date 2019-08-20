(@FahadShabbir)

The trial of the Russian company Concord Management and Consulting for allegedly inferring in the US 2016 presidential election has been proposed to start in April 2020, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday

The prosecution and defense in the case have jointly proposed early April 2020 as a start date for the Concord trial, but the US judge is yet to accept this proposal. The next status hearing in the case is scheduled for next month on September 16.

A previous court filing last week ordered the parties to appear for a status hearing on August 21 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss a schedule for further proceedings, including a trial in early 2020.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted Concord Management and others in his final report on his investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and meddling in the 2016 US election.

Concord has pleaded not guilty and mounted a vigorous defense ahead of an anticipated criminal trial.

The Mueller report accuses the Russian government of direct involvement with Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and companies he controlled, including Concord Management and the internet Research Agency, in election meddling.

US Attorney General William Barr also endorsed the report's finding of Russian government involvement during a press conference just hours before a redacted version of the report was released, according to the court filing.

The Russian government has repeatedly and emphatically denied any interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election as well as deflect attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.