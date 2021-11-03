Prosecution, Defense Make Opening Statements in Trial of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The prosecution and defense teams made their opening statements in the trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, laying the groundwork for the homicide trial that is expected to take several weeks.

Rittenhouse is tried for shooting three people, killing two, who attacked him during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. He is facing six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 years.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm during the riots.

The defense team argued that Rittenhouse shot the men in self-defense after being chased and attacked during the riots. The lawyers showed dozens of pictures and videos of the events preceding and during the shooting in order to make their case that Rittenhouse reasonably believed his life was in danger when he shot the three men.

The prosecution argued that Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the lives of the victims and others by carrying a firearm during the riots, which he attended while portraying himself as a medical official. They emphasized that Rittenhouse was the only person who killed anybody in Kenosha that night and that he is not protected by Wisconsin self-defense laws in this case.