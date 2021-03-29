(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The prosecution and defense asked the jury to convict and acquit respectively former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd as they cited in their opening statements on Monday conflicting medical reports and focused on different episodes of the incident.

Attorney Jerry Blackwell in an hour-long presentation showed a well-known video of Floyd dying after under Chauvin's knee and vowed to prove an excessive use of force and an assault that contributed to taking his life. Defense attorney Eric Nelson in his 25-minute speech argued that the evidence is "far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds" and offered a glimpse into preceding events to shed a more favorable light on the policeman's behavior.

"We are going to ask at the end of this case that you find Mr. Chauvin guilty for his excessive use of force against George Floyd that was an assault that contributed to taking his life and for engaging in imminently dangerous behavior - put the knee on the neck, the knee on the back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds without regard for Mr. Floyd's life. We are going to ask that you find him guilty of murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree and second degree of manslaughter," Blackwell said.

Blackwell vowed to provide proof that Floyd died of oxygen deprivation caused at least partially by Chauvin's actions and not because of a fatal heart attack or a drug overdose.

"We are going to show you that putting... a knee on his back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds was an imminently dangerous activity and he did it without regard to what impact it had on Mr.Floyd's life. We are going to show you also that putting him on the ground, we call it the prone position, on your stomach, face down, putting him in the prone position handcuffed like this in the first place was uncalled for, it was an excessive use of force, let alone for 9 minutes and 29 seconds," Blackwell said.

Chauvin has been charged with murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree and manslaughter for using excessive force against Floyd.

"In terms of the charges that we are bringing we are going to prove to you that Mr.Chauvin's conduct was a substantial cause of Mr. Floyd's death... We will show you that this was an assault that contributed to taking his life," Blackwell said.

Nelson claimed that medics found "none of the telltale signs of asphyxiation."

"There were no bruises to Mr. Floyd's neck either on his skin or after peeling his skin back to the muscles beneath... There was no evidence that Mr. Floyd's air flow was restricted," he said adding that blood samples identified the presence of drugs in Floyd's body as well as exceptionally high levels of carbon dioxide.

"The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl and the adrenaline flowing through his body, all of which acted to further comprise an already compromised part," Nelson added.

Blackwell argued that the harsh treatment of Floyd by the police was unwarranted.

"What you are going to learn that it was about a counterfeit $20 bill used at the convenience store. That's all. You will not hear any evidence that Mr. Floyd knew it was fake or did this on purpose. You will learn from witnesses we will call that the police officers could have written him a ticket and let a court sort that out. You will learn that even if he did it on purpose it was a minor offense, a misdemeanor," he said.

However, Nelson said the grocery store staff called the police only after they twice went out to ask Floyd to either pay for cigarettes or return the pack. The call described him as "drunk" and unable "to control himself," the lawyer alleged. Nelson also said that Floyd fall asleep in his car and his friends could not wake him up.

When police officers finally arrived at the scene, he allegedly failed to respond to their orders and "put drugs in his mouth in an attempt to conceal them." He struggled with policemen as they attempted to put him on their car and the three of them "couldn't overcome the strength of Mr. Floyd," Nelson said.

He promised to show a video of the car "rocking back and forth during the struggle" and that the struggle continued in the street prompting the police to resort to "a maximum restraint technique."

Nelson also took aim at a bystanders crowd which grew increasingly hostile to the policemen allegedly causing them to divert attention from Floyd already pinned to the ground. The lawyer described is as "a high stress use of force situation" and in complete contrast to the prosecution arguments defended Chauvin's behavior as fully consistent with "what he was trained for."

"When you review the actual evidence and hear the law and apply reason and common sense there will be only just verdict and that is to find Mr. Chauvin not guilty," the lawyer concluded his statement.

Both Blackwell and Nelson warned against the politicization of the case underscoring that it is against Chauvin alone and not the institution of police in general. The verdict will be decided by 14 jurors who were sworn by judge Peter Cahil before opening statements.