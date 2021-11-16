UrduPoint.com

Prosecution, Defense Teams Conclude Cases In Trial Of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The prosecution and defense teams in the trial of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse delivered their closing arguments in a US court, leaving the case up to the jury to decide soon.

The jury will now begin deliberating whether to convict Rittenhouse on charges including reckless homicide and recklessly endangering public safety for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

The prosecution in their closing arguments on Monday said that Rittenhouse's actions instigated the attack and constitute criminally reckless actions that negate his claims to self-defense.

Rittenhouse's decision to carry a firearm that night showed his readiness to engage in violence, they said.

Rittenhouse's defense team said in their closing arguments that the teenager was sincerely attempting to help his community by providing first aid on the streets during riots that night, and that he shot the men in self-defense after being confronted, pursued and attacked.

The Wisconsin National Guard on Friday announced the deployment of approximately 500 troops to Kenosha to assist local law enforcement with public safety in anticipation of civil unrest following the jury's decision.

