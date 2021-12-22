UrduPoint.com

Prosecution Suggests To Lower Reimbursement To Families Of MH17 Plane Crash Victims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Prosecution Suggests to Lower Reimbursement to Families of MH17 Plane Crash Victims

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Netherlands prosecutor's office proposed to decrease the amount of compensation to be provided to the relatives of the MH17 crash victims from 40,000-50,000 Euros to 30,000-40,000 euros, prosecutor Birgit van Roessel said at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hearings on the plane crash resumed Monday. In December, the Hague District Court received over 300 compensation claims from the relatives of the plane crash victims, with the amount of compensation requested varying from 40,000 to 50,000 euros, depending on the degree of kinship.

"The amount of compensation must be assessed against Ukrainian legislation, which differs from Dutch law... We believe that the basic amount of 20,000 euros as compensation for the first category of relatives can be increased by 20,000 euros, which is justified by the extraordinary nature of claims... This means that the first category of relatives will receive the compensation amounting to 40,000 euros," the prosecutor said at the hearing, reading out the indictment.

Van Roessel clarified that the first category of relatives includes husbands and wives, partners, children and parents who lived together with the deceased.

"For the second category, which includes children who did not live with the deceased parents, or parents who did not live together with the deceased children, we consider a reasonable amount of 35,000 euros.

For the third category, which includes brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, we suggest the compensation of 30,000 euros," the prosecutor said.

The trial over the MH17 crash began on March 9, 2020 in the Netherlands. The defendants in the case are Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Igor Kharchenko. Pulatov is represented at the court by an international group, while the other suspects are being tried in absentia. The trial on the merits started on June 8, 2021.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch, and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

Sabine ten Doesschate, Pulatov's lawyer said that Dutch prosecutors withheld a statement of witness S45 who claimed that a Russian Buk missile was not involved.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kursk Van Donetsk Reading Netherlands March June July December 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

26 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

26 minutes ago
 The technology behind Covid jabs

The technology behind Covid jabs

1 minute ago
 Latifi reveals death threats after F1 title furore ..

Latifi reveals death threats after F1 title furore

1 minute ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

57 minutes ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norwa ..

UK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway - Fisheries Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.