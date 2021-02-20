(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) A Russian prosecutor asked a court in Moscow on Saturday to deduct 1.5 months that opposition figure Alexey Navalny spent under house arrest from the 3.5-year sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On February 2, the court ruled to send Navalny to jail for 3.

5 years, rescinding the previously given suspended sentence. Ten months spent under house arrest were factored in, as the court applied the 2014 legal formula, under which a day under house arrest is counted as a day in prison. However, under the updated formula two days under house arrest equal one day in prison.

"I ask you to change the ruling of the Simonovsky Court of Moscow and to factor in the period from December 30, 2014, to February 18, 2015," the prosecutor said.