Prosecutor Asks Russian Court to Sentence Kara-Murza to 25 Years in Prison - Lawyer

The prosecutor has asked a Russian court to sentence opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military, his lawyer Maria Eismont said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The prosecutor has asked a Russian court to sentence opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military, his lawyer Maria Eismont said on Thursday.

"Today there was a debate... the prosecutor asked for 25 years in prison," Eismont told reporters.

Hearings are held in a Moscow court behind closed doors.