Prosecutor Demands 38-Month Jail Time For Protester Who Manhandled Officer At Moscow Rally

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The prosecution is seeking a 38-month jail term for a protester who manhandled a police officer at an unauthorized rally in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court on Tuesday.

Danila Beglets appeared in the Tver Court of Moscow.

He has pleaded guilty to the charges of using physical violence against a law enforcer.

"I ask to convict Beglets on the charges and sentence him to 3 years and 2 months in a standard regime penal colony," the prosecutor said in court.

The prosecution claims that the man, who participated in the August 27 protest, grabbed the officer by his wrist and pulled him aside with force, thereby inflicting pain.

