Prosecutor Describes Explosion In Northern Italy That Killed 3 People As Intentional

Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Prosecutor Describes Explosion in Northern Italy That Killed 3 People as Intentional

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The deadly explosion in a non-residential building in the northern Italian province of Alessandria that took place overnight was likely intentional, Prosecutor Enrico Cieri said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred in the Quargnento municipality and took the lives of three firefighters, and injured another two, as well as one military police officer.

Law enforcement officers later found several gas tanks that were connected to a makeshift timing device but had failed to explode, according to media reports.

"Everything makes us think that the explosion was planned and executed intentionally. The evidence we have makes us think it was deliberate," Cieri told reporters.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have already expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Your Thoughts and Comments

