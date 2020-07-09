UrduPoint.com
Prosecutor Requests 14 Years Of Imprisonment For Belarus Ex-Defense Official - Reports

Prosecutor Requests 14 Years of Imprisonment for Belarus Ex-Defense Official - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A Belarusian state prosecutor has requested 14 years of imprisonment for Andrei Vtyurin, the former deputy state secretary of the Security Council, who is accused of taking bribes, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

In March, a Belarusian court started proceedings in a case on bribes connected to imports of telecommunications equipment to the country. The defendants include bankers and businessmen, and among them are two Russians. In addition to other charges, Vtyurin is accused of taking $190,000 in bribes.

According to Belta, the prosecutor requested 14 years of imprisonment in a high-security prison for Vtyurin.

The former official pleaded guilty in the court, but the prosecutor claimed that Vtyurin did not fully confirm his connection to the charges.

Two Russian nationals have been accused of giving bribes to Vtyurin in exchange for his assistance in promoting the business interests of the companies they represent. Both men have either partially or fully pleaded guilty to giving bribes.

Overall, the Belarusian State Security Committee has seized $1.65 million, 62,000 Euros ($70,000) and more than one kilogram of gold in connection to the case on imports of telecommunications equipment. In total, 16 people have been accused of various crimes linked to the case, and 12 are in custody.

