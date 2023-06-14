UrduPoint.com

Prosecutor Tells US Judge Doesn't View Trump Or Aide Nauta To Be Flight Risk - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Federal prosecutor David Harbach told the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case that they do not view him or his aide Walt Nauta, who is also being prosecuted in this case, to be flight risks, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami to 37 criminal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

