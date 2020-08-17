UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Appeal For Compensation Over Kama River Pollution In Russia's Perm Territory

The Berezniki environmental prosecutor's office in Russia's Perm Territory has filed a lawsuit against the Berezniki Soda Plant JSC for compensatory damages over the violation of environmental legislation by polluting the Kama River, the regional city court told Sputnik on Monday

Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said in early July that it was halting production at the Azot plant in the city of Berezniki due to the pollution of the Kama River with calcium chlorides and has alerted the environmental authorities.

"The session on the prosecutor's claim against the Berezniki Soda Plant JSC, concerning the pollution of the Tolych [Kama] River, is scheduled for September 2," the court's spokeswoman said, without specifying the amount for the compensation.

On July 8, the regional prosecutor's office said it had launched a probe into the pollution case.

The investigation was expected to give a legal assessment of the activities of enterprises using the Kama River for industrial purposes, their compliance with environmental and water legislation. If violations are detected, the prosecutor's office will take measures and bring those responsible to justice.

The probe came amid increased public scrutiny of large Russian manufacturers following the Arctic diesel spill that contaminated a river near the Russian city of Norilsk.

