Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Ministers to 15, 11 Years in Prison

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) State prosecutors asked the court to sentence ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov to 15 years in prison, and another ex-Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev to 11 years in prison on charges of corruption during the upgrade of the Bishkek thermal power plant, the republic's Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The accident at Bishkek's only CHPP, providing heat and electricity to all multi-story residential buildings, kindergartens, schools and hospitals in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, occurred in January 2017 during anomalous frosts. The normal heat supply regime was restored only a week after the launch of the new unit.

After the accident, a scandal erupted over the modernization of the plant, which was carried out with the help of a Chinese loan and cost $386 million.

On corruption charges, a number of high-ranking officials, including Isakov and Satybaldiyev, were detained. Later, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev was also charged with corruption during the modernization of the thermal power plant.

"During the debate of the parties, state prosecutors, taking into account aggravating and mitigating circumstances, asked the court to find guilty and sentence Isakov to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, Satybaldiyev to 11 years and 3 months in prison with confiscation of property," the Office said.