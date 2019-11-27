UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors Ask To Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Ministers To 15, 11 Years In Prison

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:18 PM

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Ministers to 15, 11 Years in Prison

State prosecutors asked the court to sentence ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov to 15 years in prison, and another ex-Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev to 11 years in prison on charges of corruption during the upgrade of the Bishkek thermal power plant, the republic's Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) State prosecutors asked the court to sentence ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov to 15 years in prison, and another ex-Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev to 11 years in prison on charges of corruption during the upgrade of the Bishkek thermal power plant, the republic's Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The accident at Bishkek's only CHPP, providing heat and electricity to all multi-story residential buildings, kindergartens, schools and hospitals in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, occurred in January 2017 during anomalous frosts. The normal heat supply regime was restored only a week after the launch of the new unit.

After the accident, a scandal erupted over the modernization of the plant, which was carried out with the help of a Chinese loan and cost $386 million.

On corruption charges, a number of high-ranking officials, including Isakov and Satybaldiyev, were detained. Later, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev was also charged with corruption during the modernization of the thermal power plant.

"During the debate of the parties, state prosecutors, taking into account aggravating and mitigating circumstances, asked the court to find guilty and sentence Isakov to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, Satybaldiyev to 11 years and 3 months in prison with confiscation of property," the Office said.

Related Topics

Accident Corruption Loan Prime Minister Scandal Electricity China Bishkek Kyrgyzstan January 2017 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

6 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

6 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

7 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

7 minutes ago

Annual symposium on "Bovine Udder Health" at Unive ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.