Prosecutors Begin Investigating Demolition Of Red Army Burial In N. Poland - Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

Prosecutors Begin Investigating Demolition of Red Army Burial in N. Poland - Activist

Polish prosecutors started an investigation into an illegal destruction of a Red Army burial place in the northwestern town of Trzcianka, Jerzy Tyc, the head of the Kursk public organization, told Sputnik on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Polish prosecutors started an investigation into an illegal destruction of a Red Army burial place in the northwestern town of Trzcianka, Jerzy Tyc, the head of the Kursk public organization, told Sputnik on Monday.

In 2017, the local authorities in Trzcianka ordered to demolish a mausoleum at a burial place where, according to local activists, 56 Red Army members were buried. Last March, a Polish court ordered an investigation into the matter.

"The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the case, which we won in a court in Trzcianka," Tyc said.

The activist added that he was subpoenaed to the prosecutor's office as a witness in the case.

