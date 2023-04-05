Close
Prosecutors Claim Trump's Remarks On New York Courts, Officials 'Irresponsible' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Prosecutors allege that remarks made by former US President Donald Trump regarding New York's court and court officials are irresponsible, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

"The prosecutor went on to say that Mr. Trump has made recent threatening emails and speeches, both directed at New York City, the courts here in New York, the justice system and the district attorney's office," the report said, citing a correspondent inside the courtroom. "He said that these are irresponsible social media posts that threaten death and destruction and even World War 3.

"

Public statements made regarding the district attorney are very concerning, the prosecutors reportedly said.

Prosecutors are worried about the impact of the statements on potential jurors and witnesses, the report also said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him, as well as a purported affair with Daniels.

