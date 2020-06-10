UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Close Probe Into Swedish PM Murder, Suspect Dead

Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:32 PM

Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday they had closed their investigation into the 1986 murder of prime minister Olof Palme as their main suspect, a Swede opposed to Palme's leftwing policies, was now dead

Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday they had closed their investigation into the 1986 murder of prime minister Olof Palme as their main suspect, a Swede opposed to Palme's leftwing policies, was now dead.

"We can't get around one person as the perpetrator.

He is Stig Engstrom," chief prosecutor Krister Petersson told reporters, referring to a man dubbed "the Skandia man" in Swedish media.

"Because he is dead, I can't press charges against him, and have therefore decided to close the investigation," he said.

Engstrom was questioned as a witness early on in the investigation as he was near the murder scene but police deemed him unreliable as he changed his story several times.

