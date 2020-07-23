UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Close Swedish Ex-Ambassador's Case Accused Of Arbitrariness After Acquittal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Swedish prosecutor's office on Thursday closed the case of Anna Lindstedt, the former ambassador of Sweden to China, who was recently acquitted of charges related to arbitrary conduct in connection with negotiations with a foreign power.

In March, Lindstedt was recalled from Beijing after she organized a meeting between Angela Gui, the daughter of jailed Swedish-Chinese book publisher Gui Minhai, and Chinese businessmen. Angela Gui has said that when she met Lindstedt, the diplomat promised that businessmen would help free her father, but instead she claimed they threatened her. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said that such a meeting was not authorized and started an investigation against Lindstedt. The former ambassador was later charged with arbitrariness.

Lindstedt has denied all accusations and said that the meeting was only aimed at discussing ideas rather than negotiating the release of the jailed publisher. In mid-July, the Stockholm District Court acquitted Lindstedt.

"Prosecutors decided not to appeal after the decision of the Stockholm District Court on charges of arbitrariness in negotiations with representatives of a foreign state," the prosecutor's office said, adding that the case is essentially closed.

Gui Minhai is still in custody in China, and his daughter has said that Lindstedt's acquittal does not affect her father's fate. In February, a Chinese court sentenced the book publisher, a known critic of Chinese authorities, to 10 years in prison for providing intelligence to foreign countries.

