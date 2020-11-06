UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Confirm War Crimes Indictment Against Ex-President Of Self-Proclaimed Kosovo

Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

Prosecutors in The Hague have confirmed the war crimes indictment against the ex-president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, according to a press release published on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Prosecutors in The Hague have confirmed the war crimes indictment against the ex-president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, according to a press release published on Friday.

"A Pre-Trial Judge of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers has confirmed the indictment against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi on 26 October 2020. Pursuant to Rule 88(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers the indictment, as confirmed, was not made public at that time," the press release read.

The indictment includes charges of arbitrary arrest, torture, murder, and crimes against humanity, prosecutors said.

Thaci announced his resignation on Thursday, after making public that the indictment against him had been confirmed. He was arrested and transported to The Hague shortly after he announced his resignation, along with Veseli, Selimi, and Krasniqi.

