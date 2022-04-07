Prosecutors Decline to Charge Police Officer Who Killed Amir Locke in No-Knock Raid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year old African-American man Amir Locke in February while executing a warrant at an apartment is walking free because there is insufficient evidence to file charges, prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

"Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota's use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman," the statement said. "Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke.

"

Though no charges will be filed by those offices, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and County Attorney Michael Freeman said in their statement that Locke, 22, - who was sleeping when officers burst into the apartment and reached for a gun he was legally allowed to own - is still a victim. Locke was not named in the search warrant and had no criminal record.