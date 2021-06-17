UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Demand 6-Month Prison Sentence For Sarkozy - Reports

Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:01 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The prosecutor's office demanded to sentence Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 6 months in jail in the case of illegal financing of his election campaign in 2012, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, Sarkozy said that he is innocent and denied the excess spending during the campaign.

