Prosecutors Demand 6-Month Prison Sentence for Sarkozy - Reports

The prosecutor's office demanded to sentence Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 6 months in jail in the case of illegal financing of his election campaign in 2012, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The prosecutor's office demanded to sentence Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 6 months in jail in the case of illegal financing of his election campaign in 2012, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, Sarkozy said that he is innocent and denied the excess spending during the campaign.