Prosecutors Did Not Implement Kiev Court Ruling on Vyshinsky Case - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

Prosecutors did not implement the Kiev court ruling and did not provide the defense of arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky with information about the evidence and eyewitnesses for the prosecution, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Prosecutors did not implement the Kiev court ruling and did not provide the defense of arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky with information about the evidence and eyewitnesses for the prosecution, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky said Wednesday.

"The prosecutors actually should have fulfilled the requirements imposed by the court, in particular, they should have provided us with their written request in advance regarding the volume of evidence and witnesses. By today's hearing, the prosecution did not implement the court ruling," Domansky told reporters.