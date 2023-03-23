UrduPoint.com

Prosecutors General Of Russia, Thailand Sign Cooperation Program For 2023-2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 10:20 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and Thai Attorney General Naree Tantasathien signed a program of cooperation for 2023-2024, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We are implementing free five-year training programs for foreign students and short-term advanced training (programs) for current employees from different countries.

I invite you to cooperate in this area," Krasnov said.

"In turn, it is also useful for Russian prosecutors to learn about the best practices of the Thai prosecutor's office. I am convinced this will be facilitated by us signing today a regular cooperation program for 2023-2024," he said.

Krasnov said relations between Russia and Thailand are developing in a positive way, law enforcement cooperation being no exception.

