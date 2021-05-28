(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The chief prosecutor's office in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk said on Friday that it could share information with Belarus on journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Minsk last week after disembarking from a diverted Ryanair plane.

Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into the 26-year-old journalist, whom Belarus accuses of helping to run an outlawed Nexta Telegram channel, on allegations that he fought alongside Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in the restive eastern region.

"The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic are ready to provide Belarus' law enforcement agencies with all the available information and legal assistance in the investigation into the crimes committed by Roman Protasevich," Inna Semyonova, a spokesperson or the prosecution, said.

The Ryanair passenger plane was en route from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when it was diverted to a Minsk airport. Belarus says that it was alerted to a bomb on board and that there was no pressure on the jet to land, but Western countries argue that it was a forced landing.