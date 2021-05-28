UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors In Luhansk People's Republic Offer Belarus Help In Protasevich Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Prosecutors in Luhansk People's Republic Offer Belarus Help in Protasevich Case

The chief prosecutor's office in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk said on Friday that it could share information with Belarus on journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Minsk last week after disembarking from a diverted Ryanair plane

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The chief prosecutor's office in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk said on Friday that it could share information with Belarus on journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Minsk last week after disembarking from a diverted Ryanair plane.

Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into the 26-year-old journalist, whom Belarus accuses of helping to run an outlawed Nexta Telegram channel, on allegations that he fought alongside Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion in the restive eastern region.

"The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic are ready to provide Belarus' law enforcement agencies with all the available information and legal assistance in the investigation into the crimes committed by Roman Protasevich," Inna Semyonova, a spokesperson or the prosecution, said.

The Ryanair passenger plane was en route from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when it was diverted to a Minsk airport. Belarus says that it was alerted to a bomb on board and that there was no pressure on the jet to land, but Western countries argue that it was a forced landing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Athens Vilnius Luhansk Belarus Sunday All From Share Airport

Recent Stories

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

21 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

52 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

55 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Lawyer's Complaint on Sapega's ..

36 seconds ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.