UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Alleged Pollution Of Kama River In Russia's Perm Territory

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Alleged Pollution of Kama River in Russia's Perm Territory

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A probe has been launched into alleged pollution of the Kama River in Russia's Perm Territory, the regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that it was halting production at the Azot plant in the city of Berezniki due to the pollution of the Kama River with calcium chlorides and has alerted the environmental authorities.

"Information is being verified concerning possible pollution of a large water body. The company sent the results of research on the state of the water body to the Berezniki inter-district environmental prosecutor's office. The environmental prosecutor and the prosecutor of the city of Berezniki departed for the site of the alleged contamination of the water body," the office said.

During the inspection, water samples have been taken from the Kama River for laboratory research, with the results expected tomorrow.

The probe will give a legal assessment of the activities of enterprises using the Kama River for industrial purposes, their compliance with environmental and water legislation. If violations are detected, the prosecutor's office will take measures and bring those responsible to justice, the prosecutor's office added.

The investigation comes amid increased public scrutiny of large Russian manufacturers following the Arctic diesel spill that contaminated a river near the Russian city of Norilsk.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Berezniki Norilsk Perm SITE From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.