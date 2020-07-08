PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A probe has been launched into alleged pollution of the Kama River in Russia's Perm Territory, the regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said that it was halting production at the Azot plant in the city of Berezniki due to the pollution of the Kama River with calcium chlorides and has alerted the environmental authorities.

"Information is being verified concerning possible pollution of a large water body. The company sent the results of research on the state of the water body to the Berezniki inter-district environmental prosecutor's office. The environmental prosecutor and the prosecutor of the city of Berezniki departed for the site of the alleged contamination of the water body," the office said.

During the inspection, water samples have been taken from the Kama River for laboratory research, with the results expected tomorrow.

The probe will give a legal assessment of the activities of enterprises using the Kama River for industrial purposes, their compliance with environmental and water legislation. If violations are detected, the prosecutor's office will take measures and bring those responsible to justice, the prosecutor's office added.

The investigation comes amid increased public scrutiny of large Russian manufacturers following the Arctic diesel spill that contaminated a river near the Russian city of Norilsk.