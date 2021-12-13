UrduPoint.com

Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status As Prone To Escape - Prisoner's Lawyer

Russian prosecutors recognized the legal status of Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, as prone to escape, his lawyer, Olga Karlova, told Sputnik, adding that the defense appealed this decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian prosecutors recognized the legal status of Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, as prone to escape, his lawyer, Olga Karlova, told Sputnik, adding that the defense appealed this decision.

In February 2020, Whelan's defense team indicated that the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow had found the US citizen prone to escape.

The Mordovian detention facility, where Whelan was sent to serve his sentence, refused to remove him from the register.

"I think that an absolutely superficial answer (of the prosecutor's office) did not indicate on what basis Whelan was registered, what preventive measures were taken to remove him, because the legislation provides for interviews every six months, they find out whether he can be removed from the register. I appealed this answer to the Mordovian prosecutor's office," Karlova said.

