Prosecutor's Office Confirms Whelan's Status As Prone To Escape - Prisoner's Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian prosecutors recognized the legal status of Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, as prone to escape, his lawyer, Olga Karlova, told Sputnik, adding that the defense appealed this decision.

In February 2020, Whelan's defense team indicated that the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow had found the US citizen prone to escape. The Mordovian detention facility, where Whelan was sent to serve his sentence, refused to remove him from the register.

"I think that an absolutely superficial answer (of the prosecutor's office) did not indicate on what basis Whelan was registered, what preventive measures were taken to remove him, because the legislation provides for interviews every six months, they find out whether he can be removed from the register.

I appealed this answer to the Mordovian prosecutor's office," Karlova said.

The Whelan family told Sputnik it was not surprised that the petition by his lawyers had no effect.

"The decision to label Paul as being prone to escape has always struck our family as arbitrary and punitive," David Whelan, Pauls' brother, said.

He also noted that the sleep deprivation is unnecessary punishment. It is too bad that Paul, and others, have to continue to suffer in such a broken justice system, he said.

Paul Whelan is serving his sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison last June on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

