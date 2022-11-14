UrduPoint.com

Prosecutors Open Probe Into 'Provocative' Social Media Posts About Istanbul Blast -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 01:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into 25 social media users who shared "provocative posts" after an explosion in Istanbul, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Turkey's General Directorate of Security said that a probe was launched into the accounts of 25 netizens whose social media posts were identified as provocative, with the information sent to the relevant authorities, the broadcaster said.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the explosion rose to six. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities, left 81 people injured.

