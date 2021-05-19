Prosecutors Petition to Exclude Berlusconi From Trial Over Ill Health - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Italian prosecutors asked a Milan court on Wednesday to suspend legal action against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who they say is seriously ill.

Berlusconi is standing trial alongside 28 other defendants on charges of bribing witnesses to lie about the now notorious "bunga bunga" parties at his home where underage girls were trafficked.

"We believe that Berlusconi is seriously ill and affected by a severe pathology," prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.

The four-time premier has been in and out of clinics after contracting COVID-19 last October. His defense asked to postpone the trial, arguing that the 84-year-old needed "absolute rest" at a makeshift hospital at his villa near Milan.