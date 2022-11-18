UrduPoint.com

Prosecutors Probe US Senator Menendez's Wife In Investigation Of Lawmaker - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Federal prosecutors investigating US Senator Bob Menendez on allegations of abuse of office are examining whether his wife, Nadine Arslanian, received gifts or services from individuals who sought favors from Menendez, the Washington Post reported on Friday

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has subpoenaed Arslanian's associates, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Subpoenas issued in recent months have asked for information about both, Menendez and Arslanian, the report added.

According to court documents, the probe dates back to 2019, when federal investigators looking for possible undisclosed foreign lobbying in the United States and other violations executed search warrants at the home and office of Wael Hana, an associate of Arslanian, who owns the only company allowed to certify halal meat exported to Egypt.

Another subpoenaed Arslanian associate is Antranig Aslanian, a lawyer who was recently questioned in the investigation, the report said.

The exact information sought about Arslanian can not be determined at this time and neither her not Menendez's lawyers responded to requests for comment. the release added.

