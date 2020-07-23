Prosecutors Push for Jail Terms Up to 41 Years for 2017 Barcelona Terror Suspects- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Spanish prosecutors are seeking jail terms of up to 41 years for three individuals who were linked to the August 2017 terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that left 16 people dead and more than 140 injured, media reported on Thursday.

According to legal documents seen by El Pais newspaper newspaper, prosecutors hope to imprison Mohammed Houli, who planned to take part in the attacks and was injured the night before in a gas canister explosion that killed two other members of the cell, for 41 years.

Driss Oukabir, who abandoned the plan at the last minute, faces 36 years incarceration, and prosecutors hope to imprison Said Ben Iazza, who is alleged to have assisted the terrorist group, for eight years, the newspaper said.

According to Spanish legislation, Houli and Oukabir can only serve a maximum of 20 years in jail if convicted, the newspaper said.

The accused face charges of belonging to a terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit terrorist attacks, and the making of explosives.

On August 17, six members of the terrorist organization drove into pedestrians in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, killing 16 people. All six individuals were shot by police following the attack.