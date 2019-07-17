UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Recommend Trial For Air France Over 2009 Crash: Judicial Sources

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :French prosecutors have recommended that Air France face trial for negligence over the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in which 228 people died, judicial sources told AFP.

They concluded that Air France was aware of technical problems with a key speed-measuring instrument on its planes, but had failed to inform or train pilots on how to resolve the issue, according to an investigation document seen by AFP.

