Prosecutors recommend trial for Air France over 2009 crash: judicial sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :French prosecutors have recommended that Air France face trial for negligence over the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in which 228 people died, judicial sources told AFP.

They concluded that Air France was aware of technical problems with a key speed-measuring instrument on its planes, but had failed to inform or train pilots on how to resolve the issue, according to an investigation document seen by AFP.