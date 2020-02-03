UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Say Stabbing Incident In Belgium's Ghent Not Terrorist Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:35 PM

Prosecutors in the Belgium province of East Flanders said on Monday there was no evidence that the recent incident in the city of Ghent was a terrorist attack, media reported

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Prosecutors in the Belgium province of East Flanders said on Monday there was no evidence that the recent incident in the city of Ghent was a terrorist attack, media reported.

On Sunday evening, following a stabbing spree in southern London, which left several people injured and the attacker shot by police, two people were stabbed in Belgium's Ghent.

The East Flanders Prosecutor's Office along with the country's police launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Luxembourg-based RTL broadcaster, prosecutors said that there was currently no indication that the incident in Ghent was of a terrorist nature. The prosecutor's office has not provided any further details on the matter so far, the broadcaster added.

