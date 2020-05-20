UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Seek 21-year Sentence For Norway Mosque Shooter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:24 PM

Norwegian prosecutors on Wednesday requested a 21-year sentence for a far-right extremist who admitted to opening fire in a mosque near Oslo after killing his step-sister

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Norwegian prosecutors on Wednesday requested a 21-year sentence for a far-right extremist who admitted to opening fire in a mosque near Oslo after killing his step-sister.

Philip Manshaus, 22, is accused of murder and committing an act of terror.

"He seems likely to be dangerous for a very long time," prosecutor Johan Overberg, told a court outside Oslo in his closing statement.

Manshaus was arrested on August 10, 2019 after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum while wearing a bullet-proof vest and a helmet with a camera strapped to it.

Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time, and there were no serious injuries as a 65-year-old man overpowered Manshaus.

The body of his 17-year-old step-sister was later found in their home.

