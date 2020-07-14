Prosecutors Suggest 3 Real Prison Sentences, 4 Suspended Ones in Novoe Velichie Case

Russian prosecutors have requested three real prison sentences and four suspended ones for people involved in the case of Novoe Velichie ("New Greatness") and accused of organizing an extremist group, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday from the courthouse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian prosecutors have requested three real prison sentences and four suspended ones for people involved in the case of Novoe Velichie ("New Greatness") and accused of organizing an extremist group, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday from the courthouse.

The requested non-suspended sentences ranged from six to seven and a half years.

According to the investigators, the accused intended to organize a coup in Russia. The participants themselves claim that the idea to create such a group was imposed on them by undercover agents of the police and Federal Security Service.