Prosecutors Summoned South Korean Democratic Party Leader Lee For Questioning - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The leader of the main South Korean opposition Democratic Party. Lee Jae-myung. has been asked by the prosecution to come in for questioning next week amid allegations of violation of the country's election law.

"The prosecution served Chairman Lee a summons for absurd reasons. This is a demand that we find hard to accept," the party's spokesman, Park Sung-joon, was quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying.

Lee has been suspected of lying about a controversial land development project during his presidential campaign last year. According to the allegations, in 2015-2016, when Lee was the mayor of Seongnam, a city just outside of Seoul, its municipal government gave special treatment to a developer who was in charge of building apartment complexes in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong district.

The city's government canceled its initial plans to provide rental houses in the district and let the developer sell houses directly to consumers, making big profits.

As a presidential candidate last year, Lee said that the special favor in the Baekhyeon-dong project had been given at the request of the land ministry. Meanwhile, the People Power Party (PPP), the then-opposition party, alleged Seongnam's administration had acted on its own and filed a complaint against Lee to the police on charges of lying in violation of the election law.

On August 29, police concluded the investigation and sent it to the prosecution.

Last year, Lee was Democratic Party's presidential candidate, but narrowly lost to PPP's Yoon Suk-yeol.

