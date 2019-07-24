UrduPoint.com
Prospect Of Lavrov-Pompeo Talks At ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting Still Uncertain- Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) It remains uncertain whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will meet at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as they have not yet coordinated their schedules, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held from July 30 to August 3 in Thailand.

"No, this is not clear yet. Unfortunately, although both officials intend to participate in the event, they have not yet coordinated their schedules," Ryabkov told reporters.

