Prospective US-Taliban Deal Should Lead To Launch Of Intra-Afghan Dialogue - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Prospective US-Taliban Deal Should Lead to Launch of Intra-Afghan Dialogue - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The US deal with the Taliban, which is expected to be signed later in the week, should pave the way for the launch of a direct intra-Afghan dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that Washington would sign a phased troop pullout deal with the Taliban this weekend if the current reduction in violence arrangement that started on February 22 was successful.

"The agreement between the United States and the Taliban is scheduled to be signed on February 29. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic methods for resolving the conflict in Afghanistan and expressed support for the above-mentioned negotiations, which should pave the way to launching a direct, inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue on peace and achieving a political settlement in that country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

