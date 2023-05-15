UrduPoint.com

Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State Solution Continue To Diminish - DiCarlo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State Solution Continue To Diminish - DiCarlo

The chances for a political process aimed at achieving a two-state solution continue to decrease, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The chances for a political process aimed at achieving a two-state solution continue to decrease, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday.

"On this day of commemoration I address you with deep concern, as we see the prospects for restarting a political process towards a two-state solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements continue to diminish," Di Carlo said. "Across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the rapid expansion of settlements, illegal under international law, is dramatically altering the land envisioned for the future Palestinian state."

Di Carlo went on to say that the violence, including the settlements-related violence, remains pervasive, while evictions, demolitions, and seizures of Palestinian-owned property continue unabated.

"Such actions undermine the prospects for the establishment of a viable continuous Palestinian state," she stated.

DiCarlo spoke at the High-level UN event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

The already tense bilateral relations were additionally complicated after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites, on April 5, arresting hundreds of worshipers, which provoked rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and the territory of Lebanon.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Lebanon April Mosque Muslim Event From Government

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

5 minutes ago
 Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top p ..

Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top priority: PHC CJ

3 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 ..

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 : report

3 minutes ago
 Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various dep ..

Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

3 minutes ago
 RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commerci ..

RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commercial buildings in 14 days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.