Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State Solution Continue To Diminish - DiCarlo

The chances for a political process aimed at achieving a two-state solution continue to decrease, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The chances for a political process aimed at achieving a two-state solution continue to decrease, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday.

"On this day of commemoration I address you with deep concern, as we see the prospects for restarting a political process towards a two-state solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements continue to diminish," Di Carlo said. "Across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the rapid expansion of settlements, illegal under international law, is dramatically altering the land envisioned for the future Palestinian state."

Di Carlo went on to say that the violence, including the settlements-related violence, remains pervasive, while evictions, demolitions, and seizures of Palestinian-owned property continue unabated.

"Such actions undermine the prospects for the establishment of a viable continuous Palestinian state," she stated.

DiCarlo spoke at the High-level UN event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

The already tense bilateral relations were additionally complicated after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites, on April 5, arresting hundreds of worshipers, which provoked rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and the territory of Lebanon.