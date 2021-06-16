UrduPoint.com
Protasevich Evidence Record To Be Basis For Appeal To Int'l Criminal Court- LPR Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

Protasevich Evidence Record to Be Basis for Appeal to Int'l Criminal Court- LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The evidence of Roman Protasevich's involvement in killings of civilians in Donbas, gathered by prosecutors of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Belarusian authorities, will become the basis for an appeal to the International Criminal Court and to the European Court of Human Rights, LPR Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gorenko said that the involvement of Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, labeled as extremist in Belarus, in the use of prohibited means and methods of war was confirmed.

"Roman Protasevich's confessions enabled a significant progress in the investigation of the criminal case initiated by our oversight department in May. I believe that the evidentiary record, which we gathered in cooperation with our Belarusian colleagues, will also serve as the basis for drafting and sending relevant appeals to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court," Gorenko said in a press release.

