Protasevich In Detention Center In Minsk, Has No Health Complaints - Interior Ministry

Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Protasevich in Detention Center in Minsk, Has No Health Complaints - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, who was detained at the Minsk airport, is in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk, he did not express any complaints about the health to the administration, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday

"There is information spreading on the internet on behalf of the mother of Roman Protasevich that he is in one of the healthcare institutions in Minsk.

This information does not correspond to reality," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the report, "the arrested person is currently being held in custody in the Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1 of the Penitentiary Department of the Interior Ministrys for Minsk and the Minsk Region."

"There were no complaints from him about the state of his health to the administration of the institution," it said.

