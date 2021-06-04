Protasevich Says He Was With Azov Battalion in Donbas in 2014, But Not in Combat Zone

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that he was not directly in the combat zone while in Donbas in 2014.

"I went there for the first time in 2014, to Ukraine, the ATO ['anti-terror operation'] zone, I spent only a month and a half," Protasevich said.

He answered in the affirmative to the question whether he was at that time at the Azov unit, but stressed that he "did not even wear a uniform."

"Even in 2014, I have never been in a combat zone. ... I was in the Belarusians-only 'Pogonya Detachment,' in fact there were three people in it. They were assigned to Azov," Protasevich noted.

He confirmed that the photographs of him that appeared on the internet were real and were "taken on test ranges."

Protasevich drew attention to the fact that he was young then and wanted to "build" a warrior out of himself, was inspired by the "unfaithful romanticism of war.

"

"I was just a journalist, albeit with a combat unit. Later I just joined one of the units, but again I continued to focus on photography. ... We spent most of the time at the bases," he said.

Protasevich emphasized that he was not on the staff of Azov, as he was a foreigner.

He stated that he considered his presence in Donbas and his "strange statements" at that time to be his biggest mistake in life, which he regrets.

"I also violated journalistic ethics, crossing all boundaries. I did not support that ideology," Protasevich said.

He stated that he was afraid of his extradition to Donbas in a criminal case opened in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.

"It is logical that such a criminal case was initiated. ... The only thing I hope is that Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] will have enough political will and enough determination not to extradite me," Protasevich said.