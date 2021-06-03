UrduPoint.com
Protasevich Says Pleaded Guilty On Charges Of Organizing Protests In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Protasevich Says Pleaded Guilty on Charges of Organizing Protests in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that he had pleaded guilty on charges of organizing unauthorized protests after the presidential election, publishing calls to go to the streets.

"I openly admit that I was one of those people who published calls to go out on the street on the 9th [of August]. As soon as they presented me documents, they brought charges. ... I immediately pleaded guilty under Article 342, the organization of massive unauthorized actions," Protasevich said.

He stressed that he had admitted his guilt in this part in full.

"I realized that as a result of the appeals that I published, among other things, uncontrolled riots began and Minsk, in fact, lived in chaos for three days," Protasevich said.

