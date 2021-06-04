Protasevich Says Sleeping Radical Cells, Eager to Overthrow Power, Still Exist in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that there were still undisclosed radical armed groups in Belarus, which are ready to change power.

"Most likely, there are still several sleeping cells in Belarus. I don't know how real this information is, but I think that at least some of the [weapons] caches haven't been found yet," Protasevich said.

He explained that he was making this conclusion on the basis of communication with the conspirators who were planning a forceful change of power and an attempt on the country's leadership.

"They said that there are four or five groups, one of them turned out to be Autukhovich's group," Protasevich said.

Earlier, the Belarusian authorities said that members of the group of Mikalay Autukhovich, which had been preparing terrorist attacks in the country and transporting weapons through Ukraine, had been detained.